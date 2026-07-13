NZ Strengthens Wool Trade Ties With India at Bharat Tex 2026

New Zealand is stepping up efforts to expand its premium strong wool exports to India, with Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson visiting the country this week to promote Kiwi wool and deepen partnerships across one of the world's largest textile markets. Patterson is representing New Zealand at Bharat Tex 2026 – Global Textile Expo, India's largest international textile exhibition, where industry leaders, manufacturers, designers and policymakers gather to explore the latest developments in textiles, sustainable materials and fashion.

He said India is currently New Zealand's second-largest export market for wool, making it an important destination for the country's wool growers and exporters. Rising demand from Indian manufacturers also presents fresh opportunities for expanding the presence of New Zealand's premium strong wool in global textile supply chains. During the visit, Patterson will take part in a business roundtable focused on the future of sustainable fibres while promoting the qualities of New Zealand strong wool to international buyers and industry representatives.

Focus on stronger industry partnerships

The minister is also scheduled to meet India's Textile Minister along with manufacturers, researchers and other key stakeholders involved in the country's wool supply chain. The discussions are expected to strengthen commercial relationships while encouraging greater collaboration between the two countries in textile innovation, processing and product development.

Patterson said consumers and global brands are increasingly choosing natural fibres because of their sustainability benefits, creating new opportunities for premium wool products. As environmental concerns influence purchasing decisions, strong wool is finding wider applications beyond traditional clothing and furnishings.

Investment driving innovation in the wool sector

The New Zealand Government says it remains committed to supporting the long-term growth of the country's wool industry through investments that help develop higher-value products and improve global competitiveness. More than NZ$65 million is currently being invested alongside the wool sector across 25 projects designed to encourage innovation, strengthen collaboration and improve supply chain capability.

These projects are exploring new commercial uses for strong wool in areas including acoustic materials, building insulation, filtration systems, personal care products and biotechnology. Researchers are also developing wool-based ingredients for inks, coatings, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and medical materials, opening new markets beyond traditional textile manufacturing.

Patterson's visit will conclude on 17 July, with the Government hoping stronger engagement with India's textile industry will create lasting opportunities for New Zealand's wool growers and exporters.