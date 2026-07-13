Congress Eyes Victory in Datia: Political Equations Turn in Their Favor
Ghanshyam Singh, the Congress candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, expressed complete confidence in a Congress win. He cited dissatisfaction within BJP ranks following Narottam Mishra's exclusion from the ticket. Singh dismissed the possibility of a triangular contest, emphasizing a direct battle with BJP, while the Azad Samaj Party is seen as a non-threat.
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh confidently anticipates a win in the upcoming Datia Assembly by-election, attributing favorable political shifts to internal discontent within the BJP. The party's decision to omit veteran leader Narottam Mishra from the ticket lineup has sparked dissent among BJP members, benefiting Congress.
Singh, speaking to ANI, claimed that the dissatisfaction within BJP ranks is palpable. He noted the widespread sentiment against the BJP on the streets, suggesting a direct advantage for Congress. Singh is adamant about the absence of a genuine triangular contest despite the presence of Azad Samaj Party's candidate, describing them as an extension of BJP's influence.
In a notable show of strength, prominent Congress figures, including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, rallied in support of Singh. While the BJP has nominated Ashutosh Tiwari for the seat, Singh's history of wins in 1993 and 2003, coupled with a concurring public sentiment for change, underpins his robust campaign ahead of the by-election.
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