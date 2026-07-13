Fiordland Wapiti Become New Zealand’s First Special Hunting Herd

New Zealand has officially designated the Fiordland wapiti deer as the country's first Herd of Special Interest (HOSI), marking a major step in combining hunter-led management with conservation efforts inside Fiordland National Park.

Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager announced the designation in Te Anau, describing it as an important milestone for both hunters and conservation. The Fiordland Wapiti Foundation will oversee the herd's day-to-day management through annual operational plans developed in partnership with the Department of Conservation (DOC) and iwi and hapū. The new framework gives hunters a structured role in managing the herd while ensuring the ecological values of Fiordland National Park remain protected.

Meager said introduced game animals hold strong heritage and cultural significance for many New Zealanders, and the HOSI framework provides a balanced way to recognise those values while supporting responsible wildlife management. The foundation already has a long history of working in Fiordland through activities including deer population control, managing the popular wapiti hunting ballot, maintaining tracks and huts, and carrying out trapping programmes that protect native wildlife such as the threatened whio, or blue duck.

Conservation remains at the centre of the plan

The new management approach is not intended to increase the wapiti population. Instead, it focuses on maintaining sustainable herd numbers while reducing browsing pressure on native vegetation. Officials say keeping deer populations at appropriate levels will allow young plants to regenerate more successfully, helping restore ecosystems across the national park over time.

Meager said the designation supports healthy deer populations for recreational hunting while contributing to stronger biodiversity outcomes. It also ensures that hunters can continue to harvest animals in public backcountry areas as part of New Zealand's hunting tradition. Environmental oversight will remain an important part of the programme, with annual public reporting on herd management activities and monitoring results to provide transparency and accountability.

Long-awaited designation fulfils election commitment

The decision follows a full statutory process that included public submissions, consultation with Treaty partners and advice from government agencies and other organisations.

Meager thanked everyone involved in the consultation process, saying the feedback helped shape an outcome that respects both hunting interests and New Zealand's responsibility to protect the internationally recognised natural values of Fiordland National Park. He also confirmed that ministerial oversight remains in place, giving the Government authority to amend or revoke the designation if necessary to safeguard conservation objectives. The announcement delivers on legislation passed in 2013, which created the legal framework for Herds of Special Interest, and fulfils the National Party's 2023 election commitment to establish the country's first HOSI during the current parliamentary term.