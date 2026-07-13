A Legacy Remembered: Sam Neill's Sudden Passing

Renowned New Zealand actor Sam Neill has died suddenly at the age of 78, having recently recovered from cancer, his family announced on Monday.

The news has prompted widespread reaction, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing Neill as a man of dignity, humor, and conviction, qualities that powered his illustrious performances.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon lauded Neill's integral role in elevating the nation's film industry. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Helen Clark acknowledged Neill's contributions that brought immense pride to New Zealand. Fellow actor Magda Szubanski expressed her devastation, remembering Neill as a cherished friend.