Tragedy in Delhi: Constable and Cousin Involved in Separate Fatal Shootings

In Delhi, a police constable allegedly shot his wife following an argument in Kalyanpuri, while in Mathura, a family feud resulted in a cousin shooting another. Both incidents are under investigation with one suspect still at large and the other apprehended by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:42 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Constable and Cousin Involved in Separate Fatal Shootings
Visual from outside the residence of the accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A Delhi Police constable is alleged to have shot his wife dead on a bustling road in Kalyanpuri, east Delhi, during a heated dispute. Witnesses reported that the couple was riding a scooter when an argument erupted, prompting the officer to stop, fire at his wife, and flee the scene.

As many as four or five bystanders witnessed the shocking incident and rushed the critically injured woman to a nearby hospital via autorickshaw, but she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. A manhunt has been initiated, and police are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage in pursuit of the fugitive constable.

Meanwhile, in Mathura, a family gathering turned tragic when a man was fatally shot by his cousin, reportedly over allegations of an illicit affair involving the victim and the suspect's wife. The accused, Pawan Chaudhary, was swiftly arrested with his licensed firearm, and investigations continue into this complex case.

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