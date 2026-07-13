Xi Jinping to Speak at 2026 World AI Conference

China's President Xi Jinping is set to attend and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, as announced by the foreign ministry. The conference is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20, focusing on advancements in AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:42 IST
Xi Jinping to Speak at 2026 World AI Conference
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping is poised to attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, as confirmed by the foreign ministry.

In addition to being a key attendee, Xi will also deliver a significant speech at the event.

The conference is scheduled to run from July 17 to 20, marking a major global gathering on advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

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