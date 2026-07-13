Market Jitters: U.S.-Iran Tensions Rattle European Shares

European share markets opened lower after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with the United States. The pan-European STOXX 600 index registered a minor decline as energy stocks climbed owing to a spike in oil prices. Investors await earnings season for more economic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:40 IST
Market Jitters: U.S.-Iran Tensions Rattle European Shares
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European markets opened to a cautious start on Monday as investors grappled with escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The conflict led Tehran to shut down the crucial Strait of Hormuz, causing the pan-European STOXX 600 index to dip by 0.3% in early trading hours.

The regional index had experienced its steepest drop since late April just last week, spotlighting the volatile international landscape. The recent hostilities have fueled skepticism over the durability of a U.S.-Iran agreement, initially brokered to facilitate traffic through the Strait and further diplomatic negotiations.

Despite the downturn, energy stocks on the STOXX 600 saw a 1.6% uptick following a 4% rise in oil prices. Technology shares, however, faced pressure amid a broader global tech decline, highlighted by SK Hynix’s substantial market entry last Friday. Meanwhile, AkzoNobel saw a notable share price increase amid takeover news.

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