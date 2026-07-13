Surreal Collaboration: Zoey Deutch Joins Jennifer Aniston in New Comedy

Zoey Deutch expresses profound admiration for Jennifer Aniston in the new comedy 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.' Deutch recalls the experience as transformative, lauding Aniston's performance and director David Wain's unique vision. The film, a comedic adventure with a nod to 'The Wizard of Oz,' features unexpected celebrity twists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:50 IST
Surreal Collaboration: Zoey Deutch Joins Jennifer Aniston in New Comedy
Jennifer Aniston, Zoey Deutch (Photo/Instagram/@zoeydeutch). Image Credit: ANI

Zoey Deutch has hailed sharing the set with veteran actress Jennifer Aniston in the latest comedy 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass,' as a transformative career milestone. In a candid conversation with People magazine, Deutch described the experience as both 'surreal' and 'inspiring,' paying tribute to Aniston's commanding on-screen presence.

'It was incredibly surreal for me,' Deutch remarked, revealing her challenge in maintaining focus due to being entranced by Aniston's stellar performances. 'Every take was brilliant—I felt more like a spectator than a participant,' she confessed, calling it one of the most exhilarating moments of her career.

In the film, Deutch portrays Gail Daughtry, a Kansas hairdresser engaged to Tom, portrayed by Michael Cassidy. The plot takes an unexpected comedic turn when Aniston, playing herself, disrupts their lives. Tom mistakenly believes he's entitled to a 'celebrity sex pass,' sparking a comedic pursuit for Gail to find her own with Jon Hamm. Praising director David Wain's singular cinematic vision, Deutch noted his directorial prowess. The film draws inspiration from the whimsical adventure of 'The Wizard of Oz' and is currently showing in theaters.

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