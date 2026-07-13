Manmohan Singh's Commitment to Election Integrity Highlighted by SY Quraishi

In a candid revelation, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi recounted an intense interaction with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, showcasing Singh's profound respect for the Election Commission of India. Quraishi detailed how Singh reacted with shock and distress upon learning about irresponsible remarks made by some of his ministers during the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The backdrop of the incident involves the Election Commission taking a firm stand against then Union Law and Minority Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid for promising increased quotas for minorities, a move deemed a violation of the model code of conduct. Quraishi emphasized that Singh was deeply concerned about maintaining the integrity of the Election Commission, a sentiment that led to an emotional conversation between the two.

Quraishi, during an interview, recalled soothing the Prime Minister, who vowed to address any disparaging comments about the Election Commission from within his party. This episode underscores Singh's sensitivity towards election integrity and his commitment to upholding democratic processes, even amid political challenges from his own ministers.