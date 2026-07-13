Britain Bans Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guard
Britain has designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This decision criminalizes membership, attendance at their meetings, or public displays of their logo. Already under British sanctions, the IRGC has been a key military force for Iran's Supreme Leader since the 1979 Revolution.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant diplomatic move, Britain has officially declared Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, according to Sky News.
This designation criminalizes any association with the group, including membership, participation in meetings, and displaying its logo publicly.
The IRGC, already subject to British sanctions, has played a pivotal role as an elite military force loyal to Iran's Supreme Leader since its formation following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
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