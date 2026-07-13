Britain Bans Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guard

Britain has designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This decision criminalizes membership, attendance at their meetings, or public displays of their logo. Already under British sanctions, the IRGC has been a key military force for Iran's Supreme Leader since the 1979 Revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 16:58 IST
Britain Bans Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guard
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic move, Britain has officially declared Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, according to Sky News.

This designation criminalizes any association with the group, including membership, participation in meetings, and displaying its logo publicly.

The IRGC, already subject to British sanctions, has played a pivotal role as an elite military force loyal to Iran's Supreme Leader since its formation following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026