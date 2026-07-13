China's Premier Li Qiang Urges Balanced Economic Perspective

Premier Li Qiang of China has called for a comprehensive understanding of the nation's current economic status. In a meeting with experts and entrepreneurs, he emphasized the need to acknowledge achievements while also addressing existing issues, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Li outlined the critical nature of economic strategies in the second half of the year, linking them directly to China's annual growth objectives. He highlighted the importance of stabilizing employment and unlocking domestic demand potential to achieve these goals.

The discussions underscore China's efforts to maintain a balanced economic approach, ensuring long-term growth by addressing both strengths and weaknesses in its economic strategies.