Missing Indian Engineer in Strait of Hormuz Incident

An Indian crew member remains unaccounted for following an attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, occurring on Sunday. The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping confirmed the incident, reporting that the vessel, GFS Galaxy, was hit by an unidentified projectile.

The impacted crew abandoned the ship, with 23 members rescued by the Oman Navy. However, the search for the missing Indian third engineer continues, reported by Cyprus authorities.

The damaged vessel is being towed to Khor Fakkan, UAE, while the U.S. military has launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian forces for the attack. Iran's IRGC alleged the vessel was halted for security violations.