Missing Indian Engineer in Strait of Hormuz Incident

An Indian crew member from the Cyprus-flagged GFS Galaxy is missing after the ship was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. While 23 crew members were rescued, the search continues for the missing third engineer. Tensions remain high as the U.S. responds to the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:01 IST
Missing Indian Engineer in Strait of Hormuz Incident
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Indian crew member remains unaccounted for following an attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, occurring on Sunday. The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping confirmed the incident, reporting that the vessel, GFS Galaxy, was hit by an unidentified projectile.

The impacted crew abandoned the ship, with 23 members rescued by the Oman Navy. However, the search for the missing Indian third engineer continues, reported by Cyprus authorities.

The damaged vessel is being towed to Khor Fakkan, UAE, while the U.S. military has launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian forces for the attack. Iran's IRGC alleged the vessel was halted for security violations.

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