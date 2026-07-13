Tragedy in Bangkok: Inferno at Popular Bar Claims 27 Lives

A devastating fire at a Bangkok bar killed at least 27 and injured over 70, drawing attention to potential negligence and safety issues. Survivors described the horrifying escape while families mourned those lost. Authorities suspect an electrical fault and are investigating emergency exit obstructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 16:58 IST
Tragedy in Bangkok: Inferno at Popular Bar Claims 27 Lives
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

A deadly fire erupted at the popular Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar in Bangkok, claiming the lives of at least 27 people and injuring over 70 others. Surviving patrons, including 41-year-old Usa Tadsree, recounted the terrifying moments as they fled the blaze.

The fire, described as one of the worst in Thailand's recent history, prompted comparisons to the tragic New Year's Eve fire in Switzerland. Suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, the blaze raised concerns over fire safety measures, including obstructed emergency exits and flammable materials.

Among the deceased were musicians, workers, and young patrons. Families gathered at the Institute of Forensic Medicine to identify their loved ones, while Thai authorities launched an investigation into possible negligence at the venue.

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