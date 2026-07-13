Govinda's Cinematic Comeback: A New Chapter with 'Roopa'

Legendary actor Govinda announces his return to the big screen with 'Roopa,' also marking his debut as a producer. During a press conference, Govinda introduced newcomer Rani Swarnkar as his co-star. Emphasizing a strong belief in numerology, he revealed his aspirations for the film to resonate with young audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:06 IST
Govinda's Cinematic Comeback: A New Chapter with 'Roopa'
Govinda and actress Rani Swarnkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrated actor Govinda is making a triumphant return to the silver screen with his upcoming film 'Roopa,' unveiling a new chapter in his illustrious career after years away. Announcing the film at a press conference, Govinda also introduced Rani Swarnkar, a new talent who will star alongside the veteran actor in this eagerly anticipated release. Remarkably, this film also marks Govinda's first foray into film production, adding an extra layer to his already multifaceted career.

During the conference, Govinda reflected on how being underestimated by many only fueled his determination. He sees 'Roopa' as a destiny-driven project aimed at connecting with the youth. "I've been written off many times," Govinda remarked, "but each time I found the strength to start anew. I pray this film achieves what I've dreamed of beyond anyone's expectations and delivers its own brand of magic."

Govinda also touched on his unshakable belief in numerology, with the number 14 playing a pivotal role in his life. He recalled how he stumbled into numerology at the age of 14, leading to 14 successful years in Bollywood and becoming a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha. His latest comeback signifies a new beginning, bypassing the traditional five-year wait to re-enter the industry. His last appearance was in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja,' and a 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.'

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