Govinda's Son Yash Set for Bollywood Debut with Mom Sunita Ahuja

Veteran actor Govinda's son Yash Ahuja is gearing up for his Bollywood debut alongside his mother, Sunita Ahuja, in a film produced by Ektaa Kapoor. Govinda praised Yash's exceptional talent and expressed hope that he surpasses his own success. The film is slated for a September release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:08 IST
Govinda's Son Yash Set for Bollywood Debut with Mom Sunita Ahuja
Govinda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Govinda expressed his enthusiasm as his son, Yash Ahuja, prepares to step into the film industry. Govinda, attending a press conference for his film 'Roopa,' praised Yash extensively, highlighting his technical prowess and inherent talent. The proud father hopes Yash achieves greater acclaim than he has in his illustrious career.

Scheduled to debut with his mother Sunita Ahuja, Yash will feature in a film produced by the renowned Ektaa Kapoor. Sunita, speaking to ANI, shared that the film, where she plays Yash's on-screen mother, is expected to hit theaters in September. She expressed her deep affection and respect for Ektaa Kapoor, who had previously collaborated with her on a Netflix show.

The upcoming project marks a unique moment in Bollywood history with mother and son launching alongside each other. Sunita and Govinda's daughter, Tina, had also ventured into acting with her 2015 Bollywood debut in 'Second Hand Husband.' Meanwhile, Sunita recently appeared on Netflix's reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' bonding closely with several contestants, notably actor Ram Kapoor.

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