Philanthropic Rift: Buffett Ends Gates Foundation Donations

Warren Buffett has ceased donations to the Gates Foundation amid controversies involving Bill Gates and his associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Buffett will instead donate $6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations. This follows a longstanding philanthropic partnership and comes as Gates faces reputational challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:24 IST
Philanthropic Rift: Buffett Ends Gates Foundation Donations
  • Country:
  • United States

Billionaire Warren Buffett announced he is no longer donating to the Gates Foundation, ending their two-decade partnership after revelations regarding Bill Gates' meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. Buffett will donate about $6 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations run by his children.

This comes as Gates' reputation suffers following the U.S. Department of Justice’s release of files linking him with Epstein. Buffett, who had not communicated with Gates since the revelations, contributed over $4.5 billion last year and has given more than $17 billion since 2006.

The Gates Foundation has yet to comment on the end of Buffett’s donations. Buffett has stated that his remaining shares will be allocated to family foundations by December 31, 2034. His move signifies a shift in his philanthropic focus amid concerns over Gates' past ties.

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