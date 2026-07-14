Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Rs 10,800 Crore Plans for Development

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led a crucial cabinet meeting at the state headquarters in Bhopal, advancing proposals aimed at wide-ranging state development. The cabinet approved an impressive investment of Rs 10,800 crore directed towards enhancing infrastructure, urban development, and public welfare initiatives in a substantial push forward.

Significant among the decisions is a Rs 8,445 crore commitment over the next five years for urban infrastructure to invigorate city growth. Additionally, efforts to manage agricultural output were backed with an interest-free guarantee of Rs 1,587 crore for moong procurement, surpassing the central government's Price Support Scheme goals for the upcoming Rabi season.

Among the infrastructure projects endorsed is the Rs 245.45 crore allocation for continuing the Kundaliya Major Irrigation Project, intended to expand irrigation across over 1.39 lakh hectares in key districts. In organizational shifts, the Women and Child Development Department will now oversee nutrition production and supply, indicating a strategic realignment in government operations. The Commercial Tax Department also secures Rs 521.04 crore for future operational expenses, ensuring diligent fiscal management.