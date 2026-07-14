Trump and Iraqi PM Forge New Economic Partnership

President Donald Trump met with Iraq's newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, emphasizing a shift from military to economic collaboration. Economic partnerships, mainly in oil, are prioritized as Trump announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to international traffic and replaced transit fees with trade deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:01 IST
Trump and Iraqi PM Forge New Economic Partnership
US President Donald Trump and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi (Photo/Youtube/White House). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic engagement, US President Donald Trump hosted Iraq's newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House on Tuesday. The meeting highlighted the shift from a military-focused approach to one centered on economic cooperation, especially in the oil sector.

During their Oval Office meeting, Trump expressed optimism about the future relationship between the two countries. He emphasized that the US's role in Iraq is no longer centered on military intervention but on fostering economic growth, citing Iran's diminished influence.

In a related development, Trump announced the complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, previously subjected to a proposed transit fee. This move is set to enhance trade and investment with Gulf countries, marking a new era of economic diplomacy.

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