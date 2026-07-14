Dimon’s Call for Fair Play: JPMorgan CEO Challenges New Capital Rules

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has voiced strong opposition to proposed changes in capital requirements by U.S. bank regulators. During a quarterly earnings call, he argued that the new rules unfairly impact major banks like JPMorgan, alleging that calculations are artificially inflated.

Dimon reiterated his stance, emphasizing that regulators should genuinely reflect required capital rather than manipulating figures to suit policy objectives. The JPMorgan executive highlighted the disparity caused by new rules, noting that while smaller firms might benefit, larger banks face increased capital burdens, further complicating their operations.

The ongoing debate centers around the GSIB surcharge adjustments, with Dimon calling for updates to reflect current economic trends. Additionally, the Fed's proposed rule changes could ease capital requirements for banks relying heavily on short-term funding, such as Goldman Sachs, raising concerns about potential unintended policy consequences.