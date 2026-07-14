Trump Secures Gulf Investments in Exchange for Hormuz Security

US President Donald Trump announced significant investments from Gulf nations into the American economy, swapping a proposed transit fee for securing the Strait of Hormuz. This decision, influenced by direct appeals from Middle Eastern leaders, enhances US economic prospects while maintaining strategic military offerings in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 22:58 IST
Trump Secures Gulf Investments in Exchange for Hormuz Security
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Youtube/White House). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced substantial capital investments from Gulf nations into the American economy, directly linked to the US securing the critical Strait of Hormuz. This came after discarding a proposed 20% maritime transit reimbursement fee, replacing it with mutual trade and investment deals.

Speaking from the Oval Office during a bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Trump emphasized that Middle Eastern leaders had appealed for an alternative to the transit fee. He connected the US military's security coverage for the Strait to these financial inflows, highlighting a win-win situation for stability in the region.

Trump defended his initial proposal for a transit fee as a reimbursement for US-provided security but ultimately found the Gulf nations' investment in the US more advantageous. He reiterated that the new arrangement would yield better economic outcomes domestically, asserting that recent diplomatic efforts with Iran had been exhausted with little gain.

With a focus on oil flow and maritime traffic, Trump detailed measures kept in place against Iran, accusing its leadership of pursuing destructive policies. He praised US military leadership for the continued safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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