Carey Mulligan Joins 'The Bell Jar' Cast with Billie Eilish

In a notable addition to the upcoming film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's renowned novel 'The Bell Jar,' acclaimed actress Carey Mulligan has joined the cast alongside pop sensation Billie Eilish, Variety reports. Sources reveal that while the studio has yet to make an official announcement, Mulligan will take on the role of Mrs. Greenwood, mother to Eilish’s character, Esther Greenwood.

Sarah Polley has been confirmed to direct the production, with Plan B, Studiocanal, and Joy Coalition involved in its creation. Speculation is rife that the cast may also include 'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie, adding further intrigue to the ensemble.

A three-time Oscar nominee, Mulligan has earned critical acclaim for her performances in films like 'An Education,' 'Promising Young Woman,' and 'Maestro.' Recently praised for her work in the second season of Netflix’s 'Beef' alongside Oscar Isaac, and having received a BAFTA nod for 'The Ballad of Wallis Island,' Mulligan's expanding film credits include 'Saltburn,' 'Drive,' 'Shame,' and more. Represented by Julian Belfrage, CAA, and Jackoway Austen, Mulligan continues to solidify her status as one of the industry's leading talents.