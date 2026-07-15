Iran's Grip Tightens: Sovereignty Over the Strait of Hormuz

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, has affirmed Iran's steadfast control over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transportation. In a statement broadcasted on state television, he emphasized Iran's determination to exercise its sovereignty at any cost.

The minister's remarks underscore Tehran's strategic importance placed on the strait, a critical chokepoint in the global oil supply chain, heightening potential geopolitical tensions.

Further, Gharibabadi clarified that Iran has no binding commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding with the United States, indicating a firm stance on national interests amid international negotiations.