Iran's Grip Tightens: Sovereignty Over the Strait of Hormuz
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, emphasized Iran's uncompromising stance on maintaining sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. In a state TV interview, he underlined Tehran's lack of binding commitments to the Islamabad MoU with the United States, indicating potential geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- Iran
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, has affirmed Iran's steadfast control over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transportation. In a statement broadcasted on state television, he emphasized Iran's determination to exercise its sovereignty at any cost.
The minister's remarks underscore Tehran's strategic importance placed on the strait, a critical chokepoint in the global oil supply chain, heightening potential geopolitical tensions.
Further, Gharibabadi clarified that Iran has no binding commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding with the United States, indicating a firm stance on national interests amid international negotiations.