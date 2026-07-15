Strait Tensions: Iran's Bold Declaration on Oil Exports

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have declared that the region's oil and gas exports will cease if U.S. 'evil actions' persist. Their statement follows alleged attacks on U.S. facilities in response to American aggression, raising concerns over the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 00:34 IST
Strait Tensions: Iran's Bold Declaration on Oil Exports
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  • Country:
  • Iran

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have issued a bold statement, declaring no oil and gas will be exported from the region if the United States continues its 'evil actions', according to Iranian state media.

In a direct warning to the U.S., the Guards emphasized that American 'aggressions' have only delayed the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The remarks underscore the precariousness of the region's geopolitical tensions.

Furthermore, claims were made regarding retaliatory attacks on U.S. facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, described as a response to U.S. assaults on Iran, intensifying the ongoing conflict.

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