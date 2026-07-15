Venezuela's Earthquake Wake: Rising Fatalities and Homelessness

The death toll from last month's devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed to 4,734. The latest figures were released on Tuesday by prominent lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez.

Although the number of injured individuals remains unchanged at 16,740, the impact on the community continues to be profound. A staggering 17,907 residents are now homeless as they navigate the challenging aftermath.

Authorities are still grappling with the extensive damage and the urgent need for relief efforts, as affected families struggle to rebuild their lives in the quake's wake.