Venezuela's Earthquake Wake: Rising Fatalities and Homelessness

The recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela have claimed 4,734 lives, as reported by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez. The number of injured remains at 16,740, with 17,907 people displaced from their homes. The aftermath continues to affect thousands across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 00:34 IST
Venezuela's Earthquake Wake: Rising Fatalities and Homelessness
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The death toll from last month's devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed to 4,734. The latest figures were released on Tuesday by prominent lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez.

Although the number of injured individuals remains unchanged at 16,740, the impact on the community continues to be profound. A staggering 17,907 residents are now homeless as they navigate the challenging aftermath.

Authorities are still grappling with the extensive damage and the urgent need for relief efforts, as affected families struggle to rebuild their lives in the quake's wake.

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