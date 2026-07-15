Buffett Ends Long-Standing Philanthropic Ties with Gates Foundation
Warren Buffett announced his cessation of donations to the Gates Foundation, a decision influenced by Bill Gates' past association with Jeffrey Epstein. The nearly $6 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock will instead go to Buffett's family foundations. This marks the end of their two-decade partnership.
- Country:
- United States
Warren Buffett announced that he will no longer donate to the Gates Foundation, ending a partnership that spanned over two decades. The decision, according to Buffett, comes as no surprise to Bill Gates, who was informed personally by Buffett.
This development follows the release of documents detailing Gates' interactions with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a known sex offender. While Gates has never been accused of any crimes, the revelations have prompted Congress to investigate the matter further.
In light of these events, Buffett, 95, has chosen to redirect his philanthropic efforts, amounting to nearly $6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, to four family-run foundations managed by his children. This move marks a significant shift in Buffett's philanthropic strategy.
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