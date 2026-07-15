IMF's Strategic Focus: Tackling Domestic Debt Risks in Low-Income Nations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is advancing its scrutiny of the risks associated with domestic debt in low-income countries, according to its strategy chief, Christian Mumssen. Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Mumssen emphasized the significance of this analysis for improving the Common Framework for Debt Restructuring.

The Common Framework was established by the Group of 20 major economies during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist countries struggling to meet their debt obligations. It aims to facilitate more effective debt restructuring strategies by factoring in domestic debt concerns.

Mumssen highlighted that alongside external sovereign debt, the IMF and World Bank are evaluating domestic debt impacts to better assess debt sustainability in low-income nations. Notably, the number of these countries facing high risk of debt distress has decreased to one-third.