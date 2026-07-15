Diplomatic Rift: Mexico Rebukes DEA's Accusations

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized comments by DEA head Terry Cole about Mexico's alleged ties to drug cartels, labeling them as politically motivated. She highlighted Mexico's commitment to anti-cartel cooperation with the U.S., provided it respects Mexican sovereignty, amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:01 IST
Diplomatic Rift: Mexico Rebukes DEA's Accusations
Claudia Sheinbaum
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has sharply rejected claims made by U.S. DEA Administrator Terry Cole regarding a supposed connection between Mexico's government and its drug cartels. In a press conference, Sheinbaum dismissed the allegations as 'unfortunate' and politically charged.

Sheinbaum urged the DEA to prioritize internal efforts in the U.S., which she described as the largest market for illegal drugs. Her comments came after the Mexican government formally denied Cole's statements, asserting these misrepresent the nation's efforts against cartel activities.

This dispute further strains U.S.-Mexico relations, exacerbated by controversies such as the U.S. indictment of Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha. Additionally, Mexico lodged legal complaints against U.S. authorities regarding the deaths of Mexican nationals, demanding accountability and justice.

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