Akasa Air and BPCL Partner to Propel Sustainable Aviation Fuel Adoption in India

Akasa Air and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India. The collaboration, announced on Wednesday, represents a significant stride towards enhancing the country's SAF infrastructure, in line with its decarbonization objectives.

The agreement encompasses the establishment of a framework for SAF-blended Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) supply at selected airports across India. Akasa Air and BPCL will work together to ensure long-term supply readiness, focusing on demand forecasting, production planning, and phased SAF blending. Both entities will also engage in policy advocacy and knowledge sharing to bolster India's SAF ecosystem.

Akasa Air's CFO, Ankur Goel, emphasized the airline's commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations through modern aircraft and responsible practices. Meanwhile, BPCL's Director (Marketing), Subhankar Sen, highlighted the company's dedication to supporting the aviation sector's green transition with innovative energy solutions. The partnership reflects both organizations' shared vision of a sustainable future for aviation in India.