In Patagonia, Argentina, a towering 85-foot statue of soccer idol Lionel Messi became the focal point of ecstatic celebrations as Argentina secured their place in the World Cup final after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over England. The triumph is celebrated nationwide, with Buenos Aires erupting in joy.

This match carried historical weight, reminiscent of past confrontations like the Falkland Islands conflict and Maradona's 'Hand of God' moment. Vice President Victoria Villarruel highlighted the deeper significance of the showdown with England, emphasizing its emotional resonance for Argentines.

Cutral Co, home to many oil workers, unveiled the Messi statue in June as a tribute to his contributions. The anticipation for the 2026 tournament had initially been muted after Argentina's 2022 win, but excitement soared as the team progressed. Public engagement and emotional intensity mirrored the nation's eager anticipation of their final challenge against Spain.