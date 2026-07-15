World Cup Security, NFL Suspensions, and MLB Trades: A Busy Week in Sports

The city of Atlanta is tightening security for the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina, ensuring safety measures are at their peak for the event.

In the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys' defensive end Charles Snowden has been handed a three-game suspension, a decision tied to violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

On the baseball front, the Houston Astros are negotiating a move for pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to join the Milwaukee Brewers. This is part of the teams' strategic roster adjustments. Meanwhile, Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman steps down as general manager, taking on a new advisory role within the organization.