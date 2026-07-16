Macron's Commitment to Revive Fontainebleau Forest
French President Emmanuel Macron announced efforts to replant the Fontainebleau forest in France after wildfires affected over 10% of the 20,000-hectare area. The fires led to the evacuation of 1,000 residents. Macron's pledge aims to restore the historic forest's ecosystem and mitigate future risks.
- Country:
- France
In a bid to restore one of France's most cherished natural treasures, President Emmanuel Macron has committed to replanting the historic Fontainebleau forest, located south of Paris.
This announcement follows devastating wildfires that destroyed at least 10% of the forest's 20,000 hectares, forcing 1,000 residents into evacuation.
Macron aims to rejuvenate the area and prevent similar disasters, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding France's environmental heritage.