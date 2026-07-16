Macron's Commitment to Revive Fontainebleau Forest

In a bid to restore one of France's most cherished natural treasures, President Emmanuel Macron has committed to replanting the historic Fontainebleau forest, located south of Paris.

This announcement follows devastating wildfires that destroyed at least 10% of the forest's 20,000 hectares, forcing 1,000 residents into evacuation.

Macron aims to rejuvenate the area and prevent similar disasters, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding France's environmental heritage.