COGTA Calls for United Action as Initiation Season Deaths Reach 43

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has appealed for stronger cooperation between families, traditional leaders, communities and government institutions as the number of deaths recorded during the 2026 Winter Customary Initiation Season rose to 43.

Hlabisa said customary initiation remains an important cultural tradition that marks the journey into adulthood, but stressed that it must always be conducted in a way that protects the health, dignity and lives of every initiate. He expressed concern over the continued loss of life and other serious incidents reported during the season, saying preventable tragedies should never become part of a respected cultural practice.

According to preliminary reports from Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees, the deaths include 18 in Mpumalanga, 14 in the Eastern Cape, four in North West, three in Limpopo, two in Gauteng and two in the Free State.

Illegal schools and criminal activity remain major concern

Authorities have identified 58 illegal initiation schools, with 42 already shut down through enforcement operations. The season has also seen 12 abductions, while 180 initiates have been rescued and 75 hospitalised. Officials recorded three assault cases and one injury, with police opening 150 criminal cases that have resulted in 40 arrests.

Hlabisa described the figures as deeply troubling and warned that illegal initiation schools continue to undermine the cultural value of customary initiation while exposing young people to abuse, kidnapping, injury and death. He said individuals who establish or operate illegal schools will face criminal prosecution under the law.

The Minister also extended his condolences to families who lost loved ones and wished those receiving medical treatment a full and speedy recovery.

Parents urged to verify registered initiation schools

Hlabisa called on parents and guardians to play a more active role by confirming that initiation schools are legally registered and that traditional surgeons and traditional nurses have been properly authorised before allowing children to participate. He reminded families that the Customary Initiation Act provides a legal framework to regulate initiation schools, strengthen oversight and protect initiates through inspections, registration requirements and enforcement measures. The legislation also establishes Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees responsible for monitoring compliance throughout the initiation season.

The Minister praised traditional leaders, the South African Police Service, emergency medical services, municipalities and provincial authorities for their coordinated efforts, which have helped close illegal schools, rescue initiates and arrest offenders. He said these joint operations demonstrate the importance of cooperation in protecting both cultural traditions and human life.

Hlabisa reaffirmed government's commitment to achieving zero deaths, zero injuries and zero illegal initiation schools, urging all South Africans to preserve the country's cultural heritage while ensuring that every initiate returns home safely with their dignity protected.