Absa Joins Digital Smart ID Rollout Across South Africa

South Africans can now apply for Smart ID cards through Absa after the bank officially joined the Department of Home Affairs' Digital Partnership Model, marking another step in the government's drive to modernise public services through digital technology.

Absa becomes the fourth banking partner in the programme, joining Capitec, Standard Bank and First National Bank. With the latest expansion, citizens can now access Smart ID services at 296 participating bank branches nationwide, making it easier to replace the older green barcoded identity book with the more secure Smart ID Card.

The Department of Home Affairs said the partnership is helping to bring government services closer to where people live and work while reducing the need to visit traditional Home Affairs offices.

More branches and mobile services planned

The first phase of the rollout has introduced Smart ID services at 12 Absa branches, with another 60 branches expected to begin offering the service before the end of 2026. Absa is also preparing to launch Bank on the Move, a mobile service designed to extend Home Affairs services to more communities. The initiative is expected to improve access for people who may find it difficult to visit participating branches, although additional details about the programme will be announced during the official rollout.

The expansion forms part of the department's broader strategy to make government services more accessible through partnerships with the private sector while improving convenience for citizens across the country.

Digital demand continues to grow

The Department of Home Affairs revealed that more than 385,000 Smart ID applications have already been processed through the Digital Partnership in just four months, highlighting the growing demand for faster and more secure identity services.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the strong public response shows that South Africans are embracing digital service delivery that saves time while offering greater security against identity fraud.

The expansion falls under the Home Affairs @ Home reform programme, through which the department plans to increase the network to 750 participating bank branches by the end of 2026. Combined with initiatives such as Bank on the Move, the programme is intended to provide more convenient, secure and dignified access to Home Affairs services while accelerating the nationwide transition from the green ID book to the Smart ID Card.