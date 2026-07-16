Mandela Month Calls South Africans to Turn Service into Lasting Change

South Africans are being encouraged to take part in Mandela Month activities by giving their time, skills and support to others in honour of former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. Government says the annual observance is more than a celebration of Madiba's legacy, describing it as an opportunity for every citizen to help build stronger communities through acts of kindness and meaningful service.

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed every year on 18 July after being proclaimed by the United Nations in 2009 to recognise Mandela's lifelong commitment to peace, justice, human rights and freedom. The day reminds people around the world that even small acts of generosity can make a real difference in the lives of others.

Water projects form part of Mandela Day initiatives

Government leaders will mark Mandela Day with a range of service delivery programmes focused on improving the lives of communities across the country. One of the major initiatives is the launch of the National Water Access Acceleration Programme by the Department of Water and Sanitation, which is designed to expand access to safe and reliable drinking water in areas that remain underserved.

The programme will begin with 67 borehole interventions across South Africa, reflecting the 67 years that Mandela devoted to public service. The first phase will benefit rural communities served by the Babanango Community Water Supply Scheme in KwaZulu-Natal and the Mncwasa Water Supply Scheme in the Eastern Cape. The Department will also commission the 50-megalitre-per-day Klipdrift Package Water Treatment Plant in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, bringing improved access to clean water for thousands of residents while strengthening long-term service delivery.

Fighting poverty remains a shared responsibility

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day is being observed under the theme, "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity." Government says the message reflects the urgent need to tackle poverty, unemployment, hunger and unequal access to opportunities that continue to affect many South Africans.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said government remains committed to improving living conditions through greater access to healthcare, education, housing, social protection, electricity, clean water and other essential services. Continued investment in science, innovation and inclusive economic growth is also expected to create more opportunities and improve the quality of life for present and future generations.

Government stressed that Mandela's legacy should inspire action throughout the year rather than on a single day. Mandela Month encourages individuals, businesses and organisations to embrace active citizenship and make service a permanent part of community life. Reflecting on Madiba's vision, government highlighted his belief that poverty is created by people and can also be overcome when people choose to work together for the common good.