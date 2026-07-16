SAPS Intensifies Immigration Enforcement Across South Africa

South African law enforcement agencies have stepped up immigration enforcement operations across the country, resulting in the arrest of 8,896 foreign nationals over the past 14 days for allegedly violating the Immigration Act. The South African Police Service (SAPS), working alongside the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and other government departments, said the nationwide operations form part of a broader effort to strengthen border control and address crimes linked to illegal immigration.

Police said several of those arrested are also facing additional charges connected to serious offences, including murder, rape and the possession of unlicensed firearms. The latest figures, according to SAPS, reflect government's determination to tackle immigration violations while addressing criminal activities that threaten public safety.

Operations target illegal mining and workplace compliance

Enforcement activities have taken place in several provinces, with Gauteng recording some of the largest operations. More than 800 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested in the province during the past week alone. One of the major operations took place at Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria, where police, supported by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and other partners, arrested 217 suspects while targeting illegal mining and related criminal activities.

In the Free State, intelligence-led investigations took officers to a biscuit manufacturing factory in Reitz, where nine undocumented foreign nationals were arrested. The suspects remain in custody while their immigration status is being verified. Authorities have also engaged the local municipality, and the factory is facing closure as investigations continue. Further legal action against the business owner is being considered over alleged non-compliance with relevant laws.

Police warn against vigilantism and unlawful intimidation

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has warned communities against taking immigration enforcement into their own hands following the arrest of five suspects in Lephalale, Limpopo, who allegedly posed as Department of Home Affairs officials and attempted to force foreign nationals out of Marapong township.

Investigations confirmed that the Nigerian businessman targeted during the incident was legally documented and authorised to operate in South Africa. SAPS stressed that only authorised law enforcement officials have the legal authority to verify immigration status or conduct inspections.

Police also confirmed that a multidisciplinary team has been established to investigate the murder of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa, who was shot outside his Johannesburg home on 4 July and later died in hospital on 9 July.

Dimpane said violence, intimidation and vigilantism cannot be accepted as solutions to community concerns, urging residents to report suspected criminal activity to the appropriate authorities rather than acting outside the law. She reaffirmed that police will continue enforcing immigration legislation while taking firm action against anyone who resorts to unlawful conduct.