Priyanka Chopra Shines at 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards

In a remarkable career milestone, Priyanka Chopra earned a nomination for Best Actress in an Action Movie at the 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards for her role in 'The Bluff'. This recognition comes hot on the heels of her recent Emmy nod for 'Heads of State', further affirming her growing global stature.

Chopra will compete in this category against formidable talents including Pamela Anderson for 'The Naked Gun' and Charlize Theron for 'Apex'. The Critics Choice Super Awards, which honor popular genre films and series, will announce winners on August 6. 'Superman' leads film nominations with six, and Prime Video's 'The Boys' is the top television nominee with five.

Other top contenders across various categories include 'Masters of the Universe', 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', and 'Project Hail Mary' in films, while 'House of the Dragon' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' dominate television nominations. The annual awards continue to spotlight excellence in action, superhero, and genre cinema and television.