RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari Resigns: Demands Introspection from Tejashwi Yadav

In a dramatic turn of events, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari announced his resignation from all party roles on Thursday, citing ongoing humiliation and urging opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav to scrutinize the party's direction and internal dynamics. Tiwari, having dedicated two decades to the RJD, expressed his inability to persist amid the disrespect he alleges to have faced from some party leaders.

Tiwari recalls his journey with the RJD, attributing his initial assignment as spokesperson and media in-charge to a personal call from national president Lalu Prasad Yadav during a tough period in 2014. However, despite the party's growth under his watch, he laments a lack of acknowledgment and action on the grievances he raised with senior leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav.

In a self-recorded video following discussions with state president Mangni Lal Mandal, Tiwari conveyed his decision to exit party positions while expressing respect for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi’s treatment towards him. On future political aspirations, Tiwari announced he would deliberate with his supporters before determining his next move, leaving open the possibility of joining the BJP.