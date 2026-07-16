Orissa High Court Blocks 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' Release, Creators Seek Supreme Court Relief

In a significant development, the Orissa High Court has issued a stay on the release of the animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath,' prompting a statement from the film's creator, Durga Prasad Dalai. As founder and creative head of Ele Animations, Dalai stressed the film's creation was infused with 'honesty, sincerity, and devotion' towards Lord Jagannath.

Dalai explained the film as an extension of their celebrated animated series 'Jay Jagannath,' designed to honor faith, culture, and devotion. Despite the court's ruling, the team remains resolute, moving to the Supreme Court seeking intervention and hoping audiences witness the film’s underlying devotion.

Affirming respect for religious sentiments, Dalai noted the film's approval by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for Hindi, Odia, and Telugu audiences. Highlighting the film's potential educational impact during the Rath Yatra, he called for patience as the judicial process unfolds, expressing faith in eventual justice.