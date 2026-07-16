Smoke Clears Just in Time: World Cup Final Amid Wildfire Haze

In the northeastern United States, smoke from Canadian wildfires has led to widespread health alerts. The haze threatens to impact Sunday’s World Cup final in New York, an event expected to attract over 80,000 attendees.

Local authorities in New York City have cautioned residents, advising them to limit outdoor activities due to hazardous air quality. On Thursday, New Jersey's air quality was deemed 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' by multiple monitoring platforms.

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva predicts that a forthcoming cold front will alleviate the situation by Sunday, clearing smoke in time for the match. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has also warned of declining air quality, urging people to stay indoors if possible.