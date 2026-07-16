Lando Norris Faces Grid Penalty Hurdle at Belgian Grand Prix

Lando Norris, a standout in the Formula One circuit, is set to tackle the Belgian Grand Prix under challenging circumstances. McLaren, his team, decided to replace the power electronics unit in his car, a move that incurs a 10-place grid penalty as it surpasses the permitted limits per season.

The decision comes after persistent issues with earlier units, including terminal failures in China and Monaco. Despite this, Norris remains optimistic about the weekend, noting that the Spa-Francorchamps track’s nature offers more overtaking opportunities, potentially mitigating the penalty's impact.

Team McLaren aims to leverage improvements in reliability provided by Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains. Meanwhile, teammate Oscar Piastri faces no such restrictions and will benefit from a new engine without any penalties, marking the team's ongoing pursuit of competitiveness in the season.