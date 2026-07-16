Nigeria Successfully Concludes Evacuation Amid Xenophobic Threats

Nigeria's foreign ministry announced the completion of the voluntary evacuation of 1,490 citizens from South Africa due to xenophobic attacks. The initiative concluded with 305 people returning home on the latest flight from Johannesburg, ensuring the safety of its nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:02 IST
Nigeria Successfully Concludes Evacuation Amid Xenophobic Threats
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The government of Nigeria has efficiently executed the voluntary evacuation of 1,490 of its citizens from South Africa, where they were facing xenophobic threats. This announcement was made by the foreign ministry following the arrival of the latest group of 305 returnees, who safely landed back from Johannesburg.

The initiative, prompted by a surge in xenophobic violence, highlights the Nigerian government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of its citizens abroad. The operation was conducted in phases, with coordination between local authorities in South Africa and Nigerian officials.

The completed evacuation underscores Nigeria's proactive response to international security concerns affecting its nationals, amid increasing global incidents of xenophobia.

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