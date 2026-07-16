Rath Yatra 2023: A Grand Spectacle of Devotion and Unity

In the holy city of Puri, the world-renowned 149th Rath Yatra commenced on Thursday, drawing lakhs of devotees under robust security measures. The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra were positioned at the Jagannath Temple's Lion Gate, marking the start of the revered procession.

Devotees flocked from India and abroad, leading authorities to implement extensive security protocols, including over 470 cameras to monitor the event. Despite the arrangements, the swelling crowds led to some medical emergencies, with teams treating various cases and reporting two deaths during the festivities.

Prominent figures, including union ministers and state officials, participated in the celebrations, while similar fervor was witnessed in cities across India and Bangladesh, highlighting the festival's spiritual significance and massive public appeal.