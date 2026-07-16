Discovery of a New Monkey Species in Congo's Rainforest

Scientists have discovered a new monkey species in the rainforest of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This species is characterized by distinctive light-colored skin patches around its mouth, according to a statement from Florida Atlantic University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 23:13 IST
Discovery of a New Monkey Species in Congo's Rainforest
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a new species of monkey flourishing in the lush rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This previously unknown species features distinctive light-colored skin around its mouth, distinguishing it from other species, Florida Atlantic University announced.

The discovery highlights the rich biodiversity of Congo's rainforest, a region known for its incredible variety of wildlife. This finding emphasizes the critical need for ongoing conservation efforts to protect these habitats from threats such as deforestation and poaching.

Experts suggest that this newly identified species could offer insights into primate evolution and biology, increasing our understanding of the complex ecosystems within Congo's rainforests.

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