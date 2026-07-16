Political Turmoil in Ukraine: Zelenskiy's Surprising Cabinet Shake-up

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faces a political crisis after dismissing reformist defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov, leading to protests in Ukraine. Zelenskiy appoints security official Yevhenii Khmara as acting defense minister. Fedorov accuses Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi of divisiveness. This shake-up raises concerns about leadership and military strategy amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 23:09 IST
Political Turmoil in Ukraine: Zelenskiy's Surprising Cabinet Shake-up
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ignited a political crisis by dismissing reformist defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which has led to rare protests in Ukraine. Fedorov was praised for modernizing the army but was controversially removed from office, sparking public outcry in Kyiv and other cities.

Zelenskiy has appointed Yevhenii Khmara, a security official known for overseeing Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia, as the acting defense minister. Khmara's appointment comes amidst strategic tension and the reshaping of Kyiv's defense policy.

As protests demand Fedorov's reinstatement, he accuses Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi of divisive tactics. This upheaval brings forth questions on Ukraine's military strategy amid its ongoing war efforts against Russia, highlighting internal conflict at a critical juncture.

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