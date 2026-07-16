President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ignited a political crisis by dismissing reformist defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which has led to rare protests in Ukraine. Fedorov was praised for modernizing the army but was controversially removed from office, sparking public outcry in Kyiv and other cities.

Zelenskiy has appointed Yevhenii Khmara, a security official known for overseeing Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia, as the acting defense minister. Khmara's appointment comes amidst strategic tension and the reshaping of Kyiv's defense policy.

As protests demand Fedorov's reinstatement, he accuses Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi of divisive tactics. This upheaval brings forth questions on Ukraine's military strategy amid its ongoing war efforts against Russia, highlighting internal conflict at a critical juncture.