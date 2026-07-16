TV Legend Hal Williams Passes Away at 91

Hal Williams, known for roles in iconic sitcoms like '227' and 'Sanford and Son,' has died at 91. A beloved actor, Williams was recognized for his comedic talent and significant contributions to television. He was cherished for his portrayal of Lester Jenkins and Officer 'Smitty' Smith among several other roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 23:52 IST
TV Legend Hal Williams Passes Away at 91
Hall Williams snap in sitcom 227 (Photo/PrimeVideo). Image Credit: ANI

Hal Williams, celebrated for his roles in classic American sitcoms such as '227' and 'Sanford and Son,' has died at the age of 91. His manager confirmed the news, as reported by Variety.

Williams charmed fans as Lester Jenkins in '227,' a show running for five seasons on NBC, which showcased the dynamics of middle-aged tenants sharing apartment life. Among his co-stars were Marla Gibbs, Regina King, and Jackee Harry, the latter winning an Emmy for her role.

In 'Sanford and Son,' he played Officer 'Smitty' Smith, noted for his comedic dialogue alongside Howard Platt’s Officer 'Hoppy' Hopkins. Williams also featured in series such as 'The Waltons' and 'The Sinbad Show' and films like 'Guess Who' and 'Flight.'

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