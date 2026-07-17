Farewell to a Matriarch: Remembering M.J. Shannon

Mary Jo 'M.J.' Shannon, a beloved figure on the Kardashian-Jenner reality shows and grandmother to the famous family, passed away at 91. Known for her dry humor and warmth, Shannon made regular appearances across various seasons. Her influence and values continue to shape her family, as highlighted in Kris Jenner's heartfelt tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:30 IST
Farewell to a Matriarch: Remembering M.J. Shannon
  • Country:
  • United States

Mary Jo 'M.J.' Shannon, the maternal cornerstone of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and frequent reality show personality, passed away on Thursday at the age of 91. Known for her dry humor and enduring presence, Shannon left an indelible mark on her family and the viewers who knew her from the U.S. reality television show.

Kris Jenner, her daughter, announced the death on Instagram, expressing the depth of her heartbreak and the immense legacy her mother left behind. 'There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me,' Jenner wrote, describing Shannon as 'the heart of our family.'

A cancer survivor hailing from Arkansas, Shannon appeared on 12 episodes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and three on its Hulu follow-up, 'The Kardashians.' Her role as a constant support and figure of wisdom will be long remembered by fans and family alike.

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