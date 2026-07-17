New Zealand Detects Second H5N1 Bird Flu Case in Native Hawk

New Zealand has identified a second case of the H5N1 bird flu strain, this time in a native hawk, according to a government announcement on Friday.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard acknowledged that while the detection in a native bird is concerning, it is not unexpected. This comes after New Zealand's first case was confirmed earlier in the week.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely, reassuring the public of ongoing preventive measures to manage the bird flu outbreak effectively.