Tensions Flare: U.S. and Iran Exchange Strikes Amid Gulf Escalation

Iran has carried out new offensives on U.S. targets in the Gulf following six nights of U.S. military strikes against Iranian sites, signaling escalating tensions. The U.S. reported hitting various military targets on Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas to weaken Iran's military strength.

U.S. forces, which included fighter jets and drones, targeted Iran's coastal surveillance, air defense sites, military infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases in neighboring countries, further escalating the situation and injuring civilians.

The conflict has disrupted shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz, causing a spike in global energy prices. Both nations continue to engage in aggressive military tactics, raising concerns over regional security while diplomatic options remain on the table to avert further escalation.