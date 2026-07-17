Hollywood Icon Sam Neill Dies at 78: Reflecting on a Storied Legacy

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its icons, Sam Neill, who passed away at the age of 78 due to pneumonia, confirmed by his long-time agent Philip Grez. Known for his roles in the 'Jurassic' series, Neill's death comes amid mixed media reports, prompting his agent to set the record straight.

In his statement, Grez highlighted Neill's remarkable victory over lymphoma, owing to a pioneering treatment known as CAR-T therapy. Neill had been eagerly working on several projects; four of them are set to release in the ensuing months, adding to his rich filmography.

The news of Neill's death, announced via his official social media, underscores a somber yet dignified departure, as he spent his final moments surrounded by family. The actor's passing, though sudden, was met with an outpour of tributes from fans and industry colleagues, who remember him fondly.