Anjali Anand Reflects on Unreal Success of 'Dhamaal 4'

Anjali Anand feels the success of 'Dhamaal 4' is surreal, as she reflects on her journey from aspiring star to celebrated actress. She discusses her dreams, challenges in the industry, and the support from co-star Riteish Deshmukh, while expressing gratitude for audience appreciation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:20 IST
Anjali Anand Reflects on Unreal Success of 'Dhamaal 4'
Anjali Anand (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anjali Anand describes the remarkable response to 'Dhamaal 4' as surreal, sharing that she had always aspired to become a star and is grateful for the audience's love. Reflecting on her burgeoning career, Anjali admitted she never envisioned this level of success.

Although her career path feels like a dream, Anjali remains focused on moving forward and has not fully learned to celebrate her achievements. She has long dreamed of performing songs, a dream realized during 'Dhamaal 4'. Anjali aims to become a significant star, cherishing her childhood ambitions.

Despite initial challenges as a newcomer, Anjali acknowledged that gaining acceptance takes time. She is confident in proving herself, ultimately winning over more fans. Working with co-star Riteish Deshmukh, Anjali credits their off-screen camaraderie for their on-screen chemistry.

Anjali recounted a memorable incident from the shoot when she and Riteish sustained minor injuries during action scenes. They supported each other, highlighting Riteish's caring nature. Looking to the future, Anjali hopes to work with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, expressing gratitude for audience appreciation for her role in 'Dhamaal 4'.

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